Top news of Nov 9: Relief for ex-SBI chief Pratip Chaudhuri; Nykaa's D-Street debut and more

Former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri, who was arrested in the Jaisalmer Hotel Loan Case, was granted bail on Tuesday. E-commerce start-up Nykaa is decked up for its Dalal Street debut on November 10. China has delivered its largest and most advanced warship to Pakistan as it seeks to beef up the navy of its all-weather ally in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, here are some top news of the day
ECONOMY
Govt has no plans to borrow more, says Revenue Secy
Excise duty cut on diesel and petrol prices will burden the government's coffers, but it has no plans to increase the borrowing immediately, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told CNBC-TV18. He feels, with some efforts on the revenue front, govt should be able to cover the gap. Bajaj also stuck to the fiscal deficit estimate, catch the conversation here.
Over 2 crore I-T returns filed in FY21
The income tax department has received 2.38 crore I-T returns so far for 2020-21 fiscal. Of this, over 1.6 crore returns have been processed. Read more here.
Former SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri gets bail
Former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri, who was arrested in the Jaisalmer Hotel Loan Case, was granted bail on Tuesday. Read more
MARKETS
SBI shares outshine banking pack, rises 140% in 12 months
The shares of the State Bank of India have been at the forefront of the bull rally, rising over 140 percent in the past year. Most brokerages have raised their targets on the stock, but is there more steam left in the stock? Find out here.
MSCI rejig: Wipro may replace Bajaj Auto in Sensex
MSCI will announce a semi-annual index review Friday and ahead of the rejig Edelweiss Alternative Research has said Wipro is its high conviction inclusion candidate for Sensex while Bajaj Auto is an exclusion candidate. Read more here.
Nykaa to make D-Street debut on Wednesday
E-commerce start-up Nykaa is decked up for its Dalal Street debut on November 10. The issue received a robust response from the investors and was oversubscribed 82 times on the final day of bidding. Read more
INDIA
UK to add Covaxin to approved COVID-19 vaccines list from Nov 22
The UK government has said that India's Covaxin will be added to its list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22, meaning that those inoculated with the Bharat Biotech-manufactured jab will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England. Read more
96 countries to mutually recognise COVID vaccination certificates
Ninety-six countries have agreed to mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday. Read more
Crackers are only partly guilty for Delhi's toxic air
As the national capital continues to be wrapped in toxic air, experts say the worsening air quality of Delhi is not just a result of bursting crackers on Diwali and stubble burning by farmers. Continue Reading
Income TAx
INTERNATIONAL
China delivers largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan
China has delivered its largest and most advanced warship to Pakistan as it seeks to beef up the navy of its all-weather ally in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, where it has increased its own naval presence in recent years. Read on
NASA-SpaceX crew splashes down
Four astronauts strapped inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast on Monday, capping a six-month NASA science mission aboard the International Space Station. Continue Reading
Experts fear Jeff Bezos’ plan to plant trees could harm ecosystems
Amazon Founder and Chairman Jeff Bezos has pledged $2 billion to plant trees and restore landscapes across Africa and the US. Conservation experts and activists fear that the restoration plan could potentially harm ecosystems if not executed properly. Read more
YOU & I
Use WhatsApp without an internet connection
WhatsApp users can use WhatsApp without an internet connection using secondary devices. Here's how you can do it. WhatsApp is also working on a community feature so group admins can collate multiple groups under a single community. Find out more here.
Missed the current bull run? Here's what you can do
Feeling left out from the current market rally? You don't have to feel left out anymore. Gaurav Udani, Founder and CEO of ThincReBlue Securities lists ways so that you can make up for missing the rally. Read more here.
Here's what you should do to get income tax refunds
While a majority of tax refunds get credited to the bank account of assesses within a few weeks after ITR is filed, there could be a delay under certain situations. Continue Reading
(Edited by : Yashi Gupta, Aditi Gautam)
First Published: IST