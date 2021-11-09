Top news of Nov 9: Relief for ex-SBI chief Pratip Chaudhuri; Nykaa's D-Street debut and more

Former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri, who was arrested in the Jaisalmer Hotel Loan Case, was granted bail on Tuesday. E-commerce start-up Nykaa is decked up for its Dalal Street debut on November 10. China has delivered its largest and most advanced warship to Pakistan as it seeks to beef up the navy of its all-weather ally in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY

Govt has no plans to borrow more, says Revenue Secy

Excise duty cut on diesel and petrol prices will burden the government's coffers, but it has no plans to increase the borrowing immediately, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told CNBC-TV18. He feels, with some efforts on the revenue front, govt should be able to cover the gap. Bajaj also stuck to the fiscal deficit estimate, catch the conversation here

Over 2 crore I-T returns filed in FY21

The income tax department has received 2.38 crore I-T returns so far for 2020-21 fiscal. Of this, over 1.6 crore returns have been processed. Read more here

Former SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri gets bail

Former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri, who was arrested in the Jaisalmer Hotel Loan Case, was granted bail on Tuesday. Read more

MARKETS

SBI shares outshine banking pack, rises 140% in 12 months

The shares of the State Bank of India have been at the forefront of the bull rally, rising over 140 percent in the past year. Most brokerages have raised their targets on the stock, but is there more steam left in the stock? Find out here

MSCI rejig: Wipro may replace Bajaj Auto in Sensex

MSCI will announce a semi-annual index review Friday and ahead of the rejig Edelweiss Alternative Research has said Wipro is its high conviction inclusion candidate for Sensex while Bajaj Auto is an exclusion candidate. Read more here

Nykaa to make D-Street debut on Wednesday

E-commerce start-up Nykaa is decked up for its Dalal Street debut on November 10. The issue received a robust response from the investors and was oversubscribed 82 times on the final day of bidding. Read more

INDIA

UK to add Covaxin to approved COVID-19 vaccines list from Nov 22

The UK government has said that India's Covaxin will be added to its list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22, meaning that those inoculated with the Bharat Biotech-manufactured jab will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England. Read more

96 countries to mutually recognise COVID vaccination certificates

Ninety-six countries have agreed to mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday. Read more

Crackers are only partly guilty for Delhi's toxic air

As the national capital continues to be wrapped in toxic air, experts say the worsening air quality of Delhi is not just a result of bursting crackers on Diwali and stubble burning by farmers. Continue Reading

INTERNATIONAL

China delivers largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan

China has delivered its largest and most advanced warship to Pakistan as it seeks to beef up the navy of its all-weather ally in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, where it has increased its own naval presence in recent years. Read on

NASA-SpaceX crew splashes down

Four astronauts strapped inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast on Monday, capping a six-month NASA science mission aboard the International Space Station. Continue Reading

Experts fear Jeff Bezos’ plan to plant trees could harm ecosystems

Amazon Founder and Chairman Jeff Bezos has pledged $2 billion to plant trees and restore landscapes across Africa and the US. Conservation experts and activists fear that the restoration plan could potentially harm ecosystems if not executed properly. Read more

YOU & I

Missed the current bull run? Here's what you can do

Feeling left out from the current market rally? You don't have to feel left out anymore. Gaurav Udani, Founder and CEO of ThincReBlue Securities lists ways so that you can make up for missing the rally. Read more here

