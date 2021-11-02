Top News of Nov 2: Preparations for LIC IPO in full swing; Amarinder Singh exits Congress and more

With the government looking to file the DRHP for the LIC initial public offering (IPO) by January next year, MR Kumar, Chairman, LIC India said preparation are in full swing. Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ended his association with the Congress on Tuesday and sent his resignation letter to the party president Sonia Gandhi. The October trade data is a mix of everything- higher imports, higher exports, and also higher trade deficit, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY

October trade data a mixed bag with higher exports, imports, trade deficit

The October trade data is a mix of everything- higher imports, higher exports, and also higher trade deficit. India's exports have grown over 40 percent compared to last year. Imports are up over 50 percent. And trade deficit stood at second-highest this month at $20 billion.

Pradip Chaudhari arrest case: Alchemist ARC accuses loan defaulters of 'defaming' board members

Defaulting borrowers are trying to "frustrate the recovery process" initiated by the lenders and Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company, the ARC said in a statement. They are harassing and defaming the board members of Alchemist ARC, the lawful assignee of loans of SBI, it said.

Petrol price crosses Rs 110 mark in Delhi, surges to Rs 115.85 in Mumbai

The oil marketing companies added 35 paise to petrol prices across the country on Tuesday, whereas diesel prices remained unchanged. The price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 110.04 per litre and Rs 115.85 per litre in Mumbai. Also Read

MARKETS

Preparations for LIC IPO in full swing, says Chairman MR Kumar

With the government looking to file the DRHP for the LIC initial public offering (IPO) by January next year, MR Kumar, Chairman, LIC India said preparation are in full swing and believed the timelines would definitely get honoured.

Gold slides to Rs 47,850; good time to take positions?

Domestic gold prices edged lower on Dhanteras, Tuesday amid a rising dollar. Silver followed suit, following the trends in global precious metal prices. Experts suggest buying the yellow metal on dips, check the targets here

Exclusive: Delhivery to file papers for IPO worth Rs 7,000 crore

Delhivery, an Indian delivery and e-commerce logistics company has filed a draft red herring prospectus with markets regulator SEBI for a public issue worth Rs 7,460 crore.

INDIA

Bypoll Results: Concerns for BJP in West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh

The results of bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats spread across 13 states and a union territory have been a mixed bag for the BJP.

Amarinder Singh exits Congress

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ended his association with the Congress on Tuesday and sent his resignation letter to the party president Sonia Gandhi listing the reasons for his exit.

COVID-19 vaccination: Centre’s 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign begins

The Centre on November 2 launched its mega COVID-19 vaccination drive, 'Har Ghar Dastak,' on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas. Under the campaign, health workers will go door-to-door for a month to vaccinate people in districts with low vaccination coverage.

INTERNATIONAL

Elon Musk goes viral on Chinese social media with ancient poem post

The posting of an ancient Chinese poem by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on social media on Tuesday has driven Chinese internet users to engage in a frenzied debate game over his meaning, with many also praising him for his knowledge of the text.

Biggest carbon emitters in the globe

As per data, there has been a six-fold increase in global carbon emissions between 1950 and 2019. Several developed western nations have a significantly large carbon footprint when we factor in the population and volume of emissions.

YOU & I

Dhanteras 2021: Here are different ways to invest in gold this Diwali

The festival of Diwali begins today with Dhanteras, the day when people buy gold and silver jewellery and other precious items. If you are looking to invest in gold this festive season, here are some ways to do so.

Black pepper prices are rising; here's why

Black pepper prices have been steadily increasing amid reports of harvest damage in Karnataka due to unseasonal rain.