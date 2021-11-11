Top News of Nov 11: India rejects China's claims; Nykaa's incredible journey; Paytm's struggle and more

India on Thursday said it has neither accepted China's illegal occupation of its territory nor any unjustified Chinese claims. Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has advised central banks to tread cautiously on increasing interest rates, warning sudden moves could create a “wealth shock." Arvind Sanger, the managing partner of Geosphere Capital Management told CNBC-TV18 that a lot of big initial public offers are sucking out liquidity from the market. here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

India's current account deficit to hit 1.4% by March, says report

India's current account deficit can widen to $45 billion or 1.4 percent of the gross domestic product by March, Barclays, a British brokerage has warned. It said the deficit has been jumping since July and that massive spike in crude prices could worsen it. Read more

Godrej Consumer Products clock Rs 479 crore in profits

The net profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 5 percent to Rs 479 crore for the quarter ended September, missing Street estimates. The company's consolidated revenue grew 8.5 percent over the previous year to Rs 3,163 crore. Continue reading

This is what Raghuram Rajan is worried about

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has advised central banks to tread cautiously on increasing interest rates, warning sudden moves could create a “wealth shock” and scare consumers. Read on

MARKETS

Nykaa gives up listing gains; buy or sell?

A day after stellar listing on the bourses, Nykaa share witnessed profit booking Thursday. The stock fell as much as seven percent before recovering losses. Should you buy or sell, experts answer

Big IPOs draining market liquidity

Arvind Sanger, the managing partner of Geosphere Capital Management told CNBC-TV18 that a lot of big initial public offers are sucking out liquidity from the market. Here's why he said it

Paytm IPO: India's biggest IPO struggles to raise money

While Paytm IPO found buyers (especially on day 3, when a majority of the bids come anyway), India's biggest IPO did not enjoy the over-the-top demand that investors afforded to the likes of Nykaa, Zomato, and PolicyBazaar. Read more here

INDIA

Biden cites India to explain complexity of global supply chain

President Joe Biden cited India and Brazil to explain the complexity of the global supply chain and said that it has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Karnataka to expedite nine railway projects

Karnataka will fast track nine railway projects that have been languishing since 2007 on priority as costs of these projects have almost doubled and are putting a burden on both the state and central governments. Read on

Haven't accepted China's illegal occupation: India

India on Thursday said it has neither accepted China's illegal occupation of its territory nor any unjustified Chinese claims, in the first official reaction to a Pentagon report that said Beijing built a large village in a disputed territory along the Line of Actual Control in the Arunachal Pradesh sector. Read more

INTERNATIONAL

China's real estate mess can put global economy on crutches

Even as Evergrande makes progress in resolving debt issues and staving off an official default, it seems like the problems of China's real estate market are just beginning—from rising debt levels of real estate developers to declining home sales. Continue Reading

China's leader Xi Jinping warns against 'Cold War'

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. Read on

Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion Tesla shares to cover taxes

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk sold about $1.1 billion worth of shares to cover tax obligations on options exercise, the billionaire reported in filings. Read more

YOU & I

Enjoy a meteor shower from your terrace

Leonids meteor shower, one of the most prolific celestial events began November 6 and will end on November 17. The activity will, however, peak on November 17 and can be seen with naked eyes. Find details here

Step-by-step guide to obtaining Jeevan Pramaan Patra

Jeevan Pramaan Patra acts as proof that the pensioner is still alive. It has to be shown to an authorised agent before the pension is credited to the account. Here's how you can obtain one

