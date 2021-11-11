Top News of Nov 11: India rejects China's claims; Nykaa's incredible journey; Paytm's struggle and more

India on Thursday said it has neither accepted China's illegal occupation of its territory nor any unjustified Chinese claims. Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has advised central banks to tread cautiously on increasing interest rates, warning sudden moves could create a “wealth shock." Arvind Sanger, the managing partner of Geosphere Capital Management told CNBC-TV18 that a lot of big initial public offers are sucking out liquidity from the market. here are some top news of the day
ECONOMY/BUSINESS
India's current account deficit to hit 1.4% by March, says report
India's current account deficit can widen to $45 billion or 1.4 percent of the gross domestic product by March, Barclays, a British brokerage has warned. It said the deficit has been jumping since July and that massive spike in crude prices could worsen it. Read more
Godrej Consumer Products clock Rs 479 crore in profits
The net profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 5 percent to Rs 479 crore for the quarter ended September, missing Street estimates. The company's consolidated revenue grew 8.5 percent over the previous year to Rs 3,163 crore. Continue reading.
This is what Raghuram Rajan is worried about
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has advised central banks to tread cautiously on increasing interest rates, warning sudden moves could create a “wealth shock” and scare consumers. Read on
MARKETS
Nykaa gives up listing gains; buy or sell?
A day after stellar listing on the bourses, Nykaa share witnessed profit booking Thursday. The stock fell as much as seven percent before recovering losses. Should you buy or sell, experts answer.
Big IPOs draining market liquidity
Arvind Sanger, the managing partner of Geosphere Capital Management told CNBC-TV18 that a lot of big initial public offers are sucking out liquidity from the market. Here's why he said it.
Paytm IPO: India's biggest IPO struggles to raise money
While Paytm IPO found buyers (especially on day 3, when a majority of the bids come anyway), India's biggest IPO did not enjoy the over-the-top demand that investors afforded to the likes of Nykaa, Zomato, and PolicyBazaar. Read more here.
INDIA
Biden cites India to explain complexity of global supply chain
President Joe Biden cited India and Brazil to explain the complexity of the global supply chain and said that it has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
Karnataka to expedite nine railway projects
Karnataka will fast track nine railway projects that have been languishing since 2007 on priority as costs of these projects have almost doubled and are putting a burden on both the state and central governments. Read on
Haven't accepted China's illegal occupation: India
India on Thursday said it has neither accepted China's illegal occupation of its territory nor any unjustified Chinese claims, in the first official reaction to a Pentagon report that said Beijing built a large village in a disputed territory along the Line of Actual Control in the Arunachal Pradesh sector. Read more
INTERNATIONAL
China's real estate mess can put global economy on crutches
Even as Evergrande makes progress in resolving debt issues and staving off an official default, it seems like the problems of China's real estate market are just beginning—from rising debt levels of real estate developers to declining home sales. Continue Reading
China's leader Xi Jinping warns against 'Cold War'
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. Read on
Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion Tesla shares to cover taxes
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk sold about $1.1 billion worth of shares to cover tax obligations on options exercise, the billionaire reported in filings. Read more
YOU & I
Enjoy a meteor shower from your terrace
Leonids meteor shower, one of the most prolific celestial events began November 6 and will end on November 17. The activity will, however, peak on November 17 and can be seen with naked eyes. Find details here.
Step-by-step guide to obtaining Jeevan Pramaan Patra
Jeevan Pramaan Patra acts as proof that the pensioner is still alive. It has to be shown to an authorised agent before the pension is credited to the account. Here's how you can obtain one.
Analysts pick stocks for short-term gains
While Dalal Street benchmarks are range-bound and hesitant to climb back to recent highs, investors can still clock some gains on short-term betting opportunities. From Apollo Tyres to JPL, here are some stocks analysts recommend.
