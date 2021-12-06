Top News of Dec 6: RBI may 'wait and watch'; India, Russia strike trade, arms deals and more

India and Russia on Monday vowed to ramp up cooperation in confronting major challenges such as terrorism and the situation in Afghanistan during a summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin as the two countries inked 28 pacts. Markets are now divided on whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hike the reverse repo rate or pause to see the impact of the COVID variant. Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed regret over the killing of 14 civilians, calling it a case of mistaken identity. Here are some top news of the day

BUSINESS

Yes Bank open to proposals on Dish TV

Yes Bank is open to proposals on Dish TV, but it is focused on protecting depositors' value. The bank has already taken steps to protect loans, Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO at Yes Bank told CNBC-TV18. Read more

RCap insolvency case: NCLT admits RBI's plea

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday admitted the Reserve Bank's plea to initiate insolvency resolution proceedings against Reliance Capital. R ead more

RBI Monetary Policy: To act or to wait?

Omicron has the world on edge, and markets are now divided on whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hike the reverse repo rate or pause to see the impact of the COVID variant. Read more

MARKETS

'Nifty could fall 1,000 points till Budget 2022'

The benchmark Nifty50 index has corrected 5 percent in the past month and could fall to as much as 1,000 points till Budget 2022, Sandeep Bhatia, Country Head at Macquarie Group told CNBC-TV18. Read more

Paytm shares at 24% discount

The shares of Paytm parent One97 Communications gave up initial gains Monday, to trade at a discount of 24 percent to the issue price. The shares have seen wild swings ever since weak listing last month. Read more

Brokerages positive on ICICI Bank

Nomura has reiterated 'buy' rating on ICICI Bank, saying that the further re-rating will be contingent upon steady earnings per share growth over several years. The shares closed gave up early gains to close 1 percent lower. Read more

INDIA

Centre regrets killing of civilians in Nagaland: Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed regret over the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident. Read more

India, Russia strike trade, arms deals during Putin visit

Describing India as a "great power" and a "time-tested" friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday identified terrorism, drug trafficking and organised crime as common challenges facing both countries. Read more

Government has no plans to boost cryptos in India

The government has no plans to boost the cryptocurrency sector in India, the Finance Ministry told the Parliament in a reply to a query in Lok Sabha on Monday. Read more

INTERNATIONAL

Omicron disrupts return-to-office plans across the world

Corporates across the globe may have to push back their plans to reopen offices amid concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Read more

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 4 years

The four-year prison sentence given to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday on charges of incitement and failing to observe pandemic restrictions is one small shot in a legal offensive intended to deal her and her National League for Democracy party a crippling political blow. Read more

Wish cryptocurrencies had never been invented: Charlie Munger

Billionaire investor Charlie Munger Friday criticised cryptocurrencies again. "I wish they had never been invented," he reportedly said at a Sohn conference in Sydney. R ead more

YOU & I

FD rates compared: SBI vs ICICI vs HDFC Bank

How FD rates compare between the three major banks — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) — on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Check our tables for ready reference

Apple iPhone 12 for Rs 39,949