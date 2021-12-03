Top news of Dec 3: India's strategy to tackle Omicron; key personal finance changes in December and more

Market erased opening gains to end at day's low on Friday-- with both Sensex and Nifty closing over a percent lower. The Union government has urged people not to panic and instead follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay. A bevvy of changes will come into effect in December ranging from a possible hike in term insurance premiums to a rise in SBI credit card EMIs. Here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY

Government tables second batch of supplementary demands for grants

The Centre has tabled its supplementary demands in the Parliament, seeking a net additional spend of Rs 2.99 lakh crore for the financial year 2022. CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the additional spend this year could be more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Read more

Rural slowdown due to inflationary pressures

NielsenIQ's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) snapshot for the second quarter of FY22 showed that inflation has dragged down demand for consumer goods, with growth slowing to 12.6 percent - significantly lower than the 36.9 percent recorded the previous quarter. Read more

Telecom department starts returning bank guarantees

Implementing the decision taken to provide relief to telcos, the telecom department has started returning bank guarantees to companies. As part of this, the telecom department is releasing bank guarantees of Rs 20,000 crore issued by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Read more

MARKETS

Indian equity markets snap 2-week losing streak

Market erased opening gains to end at day's low on Friday-- with both Sensex and Nifty closing over a percent lower. For the week, market ended higher as it snapped the 2 week losing streak. IT was the top gaining index while pharma was the top losing one. Experts discuss road ahead for investors.

CLSA downgrades Maruti to 'sell'

CLSA has downgraded Maruti Suzuki India to sell from underperform with a target price of Rs 6,420. The stock was marginally under pressure during market hours. Here's why

Saurabh Mukherjea's financial stock picks

Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, believes it is a good time to invest in well-run financial companies now, instead of more speculative spaces such as realty, travel, transport, infra and aviation. Check out the stock tips

INDIA

Cyclonic storm to reach west-central Bay of Bengal tomorrow

likely to intensify further and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, the 4th December morning. Read updates

How is India responding to Omicron

The Union government has urged people not to panic and instead follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay. Read more

Here’s why Dam Safety Bill 2019 is important

The Bill gains importance in the backdrop of the many lives lost earlier this year following a devastating glacier event and a dam collapse in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Read more

INTERNATIONAL

Highest drop in H-1B visa holders in a decade

The count of immigrants holding high-tech jobs under the H-1B visa program has dropped by 9 percent in the US, the highest in a decade. Continue Reading

IMF warns of economic collapse in poor nations

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged advanced economies to suspend debt-service obligations and renegotiate terms with low-income countries, which may otherwise face “economic collapse". Read more

Growth in US service sector reaches new heights

Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, hit an all-time high in November, surpassing the previous record set in October. Read more

YOU & I

Key personal finance changes in December

A bevvy of changes will come into effect in December ranging from a possible hike in term insurance premiums to a rise in SBI credit card EMIs. The interest rates on PNB's savings account also will see a revision. Check out the list here

You will have to pay more for ATM transactions