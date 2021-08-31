Top news of Aug 31: GDP bounces back, Nifty hits 17k, India holds talks with Taliban and more

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 20.1 percent in the April-June quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22. While Sensex scaled 57,000, Nifty50 hit 17,000 for the first time ever on Tuesday even as global markets continued to trade mixed. India's Ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader on Tuesday, the first formal engagement since the hardline Islamist group took over Afghanistan. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day.

ECONOMY

India's April-June quarter GDP expands 20.1% YoY on low base

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 20.1 percent in the April-June quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22. A CNBC-TV18 Poll also estimated the GDP to 19.8 percent due to the low base effect. Continue reading

April-July fiscal deficit stands at Rs 3.21 lakh crore

India's fiscal deficit in April-July stood at Rs 3.21 lakh crore as against Rs 8.21 lakh crore (YoY), government data showed on Tuesday. Continue reading

RBI to conduct fine-tuning operations to manage unanticipated liquidity flows: Shaktikanta Das

As the market settles down to regular operations, the RBI will conduct fine-tuning operations from time to time, as needed, to manage unanticipated and one-off liquidity flows so that liquid conditions in the system evolves in a balanced and evenly distributed manner. Continue Reading

MARKETS

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO: Key things to know before investing

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hyderabad-based Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will open for subscription on September 1. The IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) by the selling shareholders. Here are the key things you should know

Nifty hits 17k for the first time ever, Sensex trades above 57,100; August '21 best month for IT index

Financial, metal, and pharma stocks pushed the benchmark indices to scale new record highs. While Sensex scaled 57,000, Nifty50 hit 17,000 for the first time ever on Tuesday even as global markets continued to trade mixed. Continue reading

SEBI peak margin norms: May strengthen dabba trading, say commodity players

Come September 1, 2021, market participants will have to shell out more towards margins as the fourth phase of peak margin rules by SEBI takes effect. Under the rules, brokers will now have to collect the entire margin payable by the client before the end of the trading session. Find out here what commodity players said about the new rules

INDIA

India holds talks with senior Taliban official, first since fall of Kabul

India's Ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader on Tuesday, the Indian foreign ministry said, the first formal engagement since the hardline Islamist group took over Afghanistan. Continue Reading

PM Modi forms high-level group on Afghanistan, to focus on immediate priorities of India

The Prime Minister has asked the group comprising of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and senior officials to focus on the immediate priorities of India, sources told CNBC-TV18. Continue Reading

9 new Supreme Court judges, including 3 women, take oath today; strength rises to 33

The strength of the judges in the apex court has increased to 33. It is for the first time in the history of the apex court that nine judges took the oath of office at one go. Click here to see who are the 9 judges.

WORLD

US completes withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan after 20-year war

The United States completed withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan after a chaotic evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies to close out the US involvement there after 20 years of conflict. Continue Reading

Drone attack on Saudi airport wounds 8, damages plane: Report

A bomb-laden drone on Tuesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane, state television reported the latest assault on the kingdom amid its grinding war in Yemen. Continue Reading

YOU AND ME

Here's why Mark Mobius suggests investors to have 10% portfolio in gold

Veteran investor Mark Mobius says investors should hold at least 10 percent of gold in their portfolio as currencies may be devalued “significantly” in the near future. Click here to find out why

Banking lessons to learn from Formula One championship

Fast speed, steep turns, team dynamics, pit strategies and checkered flag… The Formula One season is poised for exciting developments in 2021. One can draw multiple similarities between the Indian banking sector and Formula One championship – especially when it comes to focusing on size, technology, efficiency and teamwork in both sectors. Click here to find out more

Bank holidays in September 2021: Here's the list