Top New Podcast: ICICI Bank among new Dalal Street favourites; MG Motor partners BPCL, Twitter likely to accept Musk's offer and more

Top News Podcast: From why ICICI Bank stock is rising, the latest on the pandemic, Emmanuel Macron's France presidential election win, Elon Musk's takeover offer to Twitter and more, here are all top developments of the day. Tune in!

ICICI Bank shares remained in focus On Monday, after reporting a strong set of quarterly results. During the session, the stock rose almost 2 percent and ended 0.9 percent higher.

Nomura, Macquarie and Credit Suisse raised their target prices for ICICI Bank shares after the earnings announcement. In fact, Macquarie even said its search for the next HDFC Bank finally is over with ICICI bank consistently delivering quarter after quarter.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on stock markets, auto and real estate sector, and more from around India and the world.

India recorded a one-day jump of more than 2,541 new coronavirus cases. 30 fresh fatalities were also recorded in a day. An increase of 649 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in Delhi the number of coronavirus patients in home isolation has seen an over six-fold increase from 447 on April 11 to 2,812 on April 24, according to official data. The number of patients admitted to hospitals also increased from 17 to 80 during the period.

On the auto front, TVS Motor Company has announced that TVS Racing will henceforth be branded as Petronas-TVS Racing. The partnership will see Petronas supply TVS with high-grade racing oils to improve performance.

Also, MG Motor India said it has partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to bolster EV charging infrastructure across the country.

It said the partnership with BPCL will add momentum to EV adoption by expanding opportunities for intercity travel as the two entities will install EV chargers across highways and within cities.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us at cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com