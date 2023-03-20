Winds of change at India Inc. - A list of top management changes in recent times

The week gone by has seen winds of change blowing at India Inc. There were a host of big changes at the top management of various companies.

Mohit Joshi quit Infosys and joined Tech Mahindra as the CEO. Current CEO, CP Gurnani’s term ends in December of this year.

Earlier in October 2022, Ravi Kumar had quit Infosys and joined Cognizant as the CEO.

In the insurance sector, Anup Bagchi was appointed as the MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential for the next five years. Bagchi will be succeeding NS Kannan whose term superannuates in June 2023.

The biggest insurance company LIC, made three big changes. MR Kumar retires and Siddhartha Mohanty has been appointed as interim chairperson, M Jagannath was appointed as Managing Director, while Tablesh Pandey replaces BC Patnaik as Managing Director.

Keep in mind that LIC has the capacity to have four managing directors and 1 chairperson as per the LIC Act of India.