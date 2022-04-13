Top law firms on hiring spree as business picks up post-COVID

After facing business disruption in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top law firms such as J Sagar Associates, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Trilegal are on a hiring spree, a media report said.

Apart from picking talented young lawyers from campuses, law firms are also looking at offering bonuses to retain workers amid an uptick in business activity, Mint reported.

According to the recruiters, there is a huge demand for legal professionals due to the rise in public listings and more startups joining the unicorn club in the finance and tech sectors.

While Trilegal hires around 60-80 lawyers from law schools every year, it is planning to take in over 100 new lawyers in 2022, Mint quoted Nishant Parikh, partner and member of management committee of the top law firm, as saying. The company is also likely to offer higher salary increments this year compared to the previous fiscal, Parikh said. Trilegal hopes to employ half of the new hires at the law firm’s merger and acquisition, and funds divisions.

Mumbai-based Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas plans to add 300 lawyers in 2022. The law firm has already recruited 100 young legal professionals from campuses.

“The human assets technique is firmly aligned with the agency’s development plans, and we plan to extend our workforce by 20-25 percent,” Cyril Shroff, Managing Companion of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said.

Amar Sinhji of Khaitan & Co said although more freshers were likely to be picked up this year, the focus would be on “constructing a long-term expertise pool and decreasing dependencies upon mid-level lateral expertise consumption.”

The over-a-century-old organisation recently became the first Indian law firm to reach the 200 partners milestone. At present, the firm has 200 partners, 25 counsels and a total bench strength of 880 lawyers, The Economic Times reported.