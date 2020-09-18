Business Top brands' value declines 6% in 2020; next year likely to be tough Updated : September 18, 2020 09:19 PM IST The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the value of top 75 Indian bands declining by 6 percent to USD 216 billion in 2020. The country's largest lender SBI saw a 36 percent erosion of the brand value to USD 5.38 billion during the year, it said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.