Top brands' value declines 6% in 2020; next year likely to be tough

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the value of top 75 Indian bands declining by 6 percent to USD 216 billion in 2020, and entities are staring at a bleak future, according to the world's biggest advertiser WPP.

It will not be easier till the economy which is expected to contract by up to 10 per cent in FY21 returns back to growth mode, Preeti Reddy, South Asia chief executive for group company Kantar's insights division, told reporters.

"2021 will also be a tough year for brands. Things will not improve much and we will have a period of stagnancy even if it is not de-growth," she said.

It will not be easier for the brands till the economy comes back to "some growth" and India, currently reporting the highest number of new infections among major economies, gets some hold over the spread of the virus, she said.

Indian brand valuations have not been at par with the world, the agency said, pointing that the value of the top 100 global brands has increased by 5.8 percent.

Pointing out exceptions, like the brands in telecom and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) which have grown despite the pandemic, she said companies will have to continue to invest in brands to increase their valuations.

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank retained the most valued Indian brand tag in 2020 as well, despite an 11 percent drop in value to USD 20.26 billion and was followed by the IPO-bound life insurance behemoth LIC at USD 18.29 billion (down 9 percent), as per the Brandz Top 75 most valuable brands list. Fourth placed Airtel (36 percent gain to USD 13.94 billion), seventh placed Jio (up 26 percent to USD 6.87 billion), eighth placed Flipkart (40 percent to USD 6.5 billion) and ninth-placed Paytm with 50 percent appreciation to USD 6.27 billion were the highest gainers among the top ten.

The country's largest lender SBI saw a 36 percent erosion of the brand value to USD 5.38 billion during the year, it said.