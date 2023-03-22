Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian in Hurun Global Rich list's top 10

With a wealth of US $82 billion, Mukesh Ambani has become the richest Indian and is the only Indian to enter the top 10 in 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

With a wealth of US $82 billion, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has bagged the richest Indian title. The 66-year-old, who is Asia’s richest, is the only Indian to enter the top 10 in 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

With a net loss of US $28 billion, Gautam Adani slipped to the second spot as he lost Rs 3,000 crore every week over the last year, according to Hurun Global’s research released on March 22. He is also the world’s third richest energy entrepreneur in list.

Adani is followed by Cyrus S Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, who is the third richest in the country with a wealth of $27 billion.

Hurun points out that India continues to be the third largest billionaire producing nation in the world with 187 billionaires residing in India and 16 new additions this year. Also, the number of Indian origin billionaires has risen to risen to 217.

Over the last five years, Indian billionaires in 2023 M3M Hurun Global rich list added circa US $361 billion to their cumulative wealth – this is equivalent to Hong Kong’s GDP.

As per Hurun’s data, Mumbai is home to 66 billionaires followed by New Delhi (39) followed and Bengaluru (21).

Here's a look at top five Indians who made it to Hurun's rich list

Mukesh Ambani (Global rank 9)

Gautam Adani and family (Global rank 23)

Cyrus S Poonawalla (Global rank 46)

Shiv Nadar and family (Global rank 50)

Lakshmi N Mittal (Global rank 76)

It must be noted that Poonawalla is the richest healthcare billionaire in the world, Ashwini Dani and family is the richest paint entrepreneur in the world, while Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia and family of IndiGo airlines are the wealthiest aviation billionaires.

Byju Raveendran and family with $3.3 billion wealth is the second richest global entrepreneur from the education sector. He has jumped 1,005 ranks in the last three years, Hurun said in its statement.