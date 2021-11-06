Top 10 gadget gifts for your sister this Bhai Dooj

A special occasion calls for special gifts. And when it comes to siblings, even a small token is a thoughtful way of expressing love and care. In India, Diwali festivities come to an end with a festival that celebrates the precious bond between brothers and sisters – Bhai Dooj. Celebrated on November 6 this year, it is also called Bhai Phonta and Bhai Tika.

Here we look at some gadgets that a brother can pick for his sister as a perfect reflection of love on Bhai Dooj

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro

: The latest iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 onwards. The gorgeous design and power-packed features make it the best gift for Bhai Dooj this year.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a sturdy phone, priced at around Rs 84,999.

3. Echo Show 8: Amazon’s Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), priced at Rs 10,499 onwards, is an ideal smart device gift for tech-savvy sisters. The Alexa-enabled device comes with an 8-inch HD screen and a 13-megapixel camera that can be used to make video calls. The device has dual stereo speakers and can double up as a digital photo frame.

4. HP Sprocket Photo Printer: The HP Sprocket is a pocket-sized printer that can print photographs on the go from your phone. Priced at Rs 8,999, the Sprocket comes with a micro-USB cable and 10 ZINK printable sheets. The app allows the user to add creative effects to the photos making it a fun device to have around the house.

5. Sony CyberShot DSC-S3000: The point and shoot camera can be used for recording movies. The memory capturer comes with a 10.1 MP sensor and 4x digital zoom. The Cybershot model will cost you Rs 22,463.

6. Amazfit Bip U smartwatch: Priced at around Rs 4,000, the Amazfit Bip U smartwatch comes with SpO2 tracking, stress monitor and heart rate tracker. The wearable supports breathing training and over 60 workout modes. It can keep track of smart notifications, making it a great gift for your health-conscious sister.

7. Boat Stone 1000 14W Bluetooth Speaker: Boat Stone 1000 14W speaker has built-in controls for changing tracks and volume. Priced at around Rs 3,000 in India, it is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. The Bluetooth speaker can be used with iOS, Android smartphones, macOS, Windows and Linux computers.

8. Apple AirTag: The AirTag is one of the smallest and most affordable devices that one can gift an Apple lover. The disc-shaped tracking device keeps tab on small objects such as wallets, keys, cameras, backpacks, handbags. The Apple AirTag comes at a price of 2,600 onwards.

9. OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition: Starting at Rs 16,999, th OnePlus Watch is a must-have for die-hard Harry Potter fans. The watch sports a Hogwarts emblem embossed into the leather strap.