3D Experience Forum India 2021 | Experience is relationship

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses and events indoors, but Dassault Systémes took innovation into its own hands and transformed this year's 3DEXPERIENCE Forum India 2021 into a hybrid event. In celebration of innovation, industry leaders & partners shared their insights with the world on the role of Dassault Systémes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform in helping companies meet the new challenges of the industry. Engaging sessions explored the current state of Sustainable Manufacturing, as well as the growth of electric vehicles in India, and the direct benefits of Smart Manufacturing as they relate to a UAV program. Before signing off Dassault Systèmes’ announced the collaboration with NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) program to promote innovation and entrepreneurship and signed a statement of intent. So sit back, relax and enjoy all the highlights from 3DEXPERIENCE Forum India 2021

This is a partnered post.