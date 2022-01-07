Titan stock surges 3% post strong biz update, robust demand across segments

Shares of Titan Company surged more than 3 percent on Friday after the jewellery maker posted a strong business update and said that it witnessed robust demand across its consumer businesses.

At 9:16 am, shares of the watchmaker were trading 3.1 percent higher at Rs 2,678.2 on BSE. The stock was the top gainer on Nifty50.

Titan's jewellery segment's revenue growing 37 percent YoY in Q3 FY22, followed by watches and wearables that grew 28 percent and the eyewear segment that saw a 27 percent growth. Other businesses' revenue rose the most, up 44 percent YoY, the company said in an exchange filing.

Buoyancy in the jewellery demand driven by festive purchases in October and November helped the division achieve significant revenue uplift for the quarter, while watches and wearables division saw strong growth momentum with multi-brand channels, both online and offline, growing handsomely

in the quarter.

Sunglasses and Frames with good demand uptick supported the strong growth in the eyewear division. Further, significant network expansion during the quarter also helped the division accelerate its growth.

Among the company's key subsidiaries, CaratLane in which Titan owns over 72 percent stake, posted a stellar growth. CaratLane's sales growth jumped 64 percent YoY in Q3 FY22.

Credit Suisse has a ‘neutral’ recommendation on Titan shares but has raised its target price to Rs 2,700 from Rs 2,500. The brokerage firm noted that Q3 FY22 saw another large beat from the jewellery business and good traction in the watch and eyewear segments, which has prompted Credit Suisse to raise its FY22, FY23 and FY24 earnings estimate by 7 percent.

Meanwhile, CLSA pointed out that improved mobility with better festive sales aided the topline growth. However, the brokerage firm has suggested selling Titan shares because of the expensive valuation.

“We believe that this being the marriage season, so you have to be aware of it basically that this was the highest marriage season in the last decade, around 2.5 million marriages took place in India in the last quarter and that would have led to this kind of growth. I believe the yellow metal basically which would have got sold more in the current quarter. But really a very strong outlook as far as Titan is concerned. But I think a lot of that is already baked into prices so the stock has run up quite a bit in the last few months,” said Nischal Maheshwari, CEO Institutional Equities & Advisory, Centrum Broking.

In the past month, Titan’s stock has risen over 12 percent.