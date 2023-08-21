Titan is the perfect home for Caratlane, says founder Mithun Sacheti

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Mithun Sacheti, the Founder & Managing Director of Caratlane, acknowledged that Titan was the perfect home for his company.

Titan , already holding a substantial 71.09 percent stake in Caratlane, recently acquired an additional 27 percent stake in this omni-channel jewellery brand for a sum of Rs 4,621 crore. Titan's acquisition included the shares previously owned by Caratlane's founder and his family members, which collectively represented 27.18 percent of the company's ownership, as confirmed in an official statement.

This strategic move marks a landmark development in the Indian direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce landscape, solidifying Titan's ownership of Caratlane at 98.28 percent.

Sacheti expressed his satisfaction with the partnership with Titan, describing them as an outstanding partner over the years. He believed that it was the right moment to cede control to Titan, seeing it as the most fitting decision.

Q: In 2012, when you were on Young Turks you said the number one question that you were asked was, is this for real? And I guess post this acquisition done by Titan, the question everyone is asking, is this for real? But that's more to do with the valuation at which the deal has gotten done. Your first comments on how you feel today?

A: I'm a kid of this industry and I loved to build it for a very long time and while the money is what the money is, and the money was anyways invested in the business the way I would think about it, but there could not be a better home than Titan for this. The capital market speaks for that, the culture of Titan speaks for that, the Tata’s speak for that, and I am happy for Caratlane that it's found its home. I do believe that in the life cycle of jewellery businesses, which run about 100 to 300 years, it's only 15 years old. So there's a massive headway from this point on.

Q: You said that this is the best home that Caratlane could have found for itself. But what about the timing of the exit? I would imagine that it would have been an inevitability considering the fact that Titan already held 72 percent, starting its first investment in the company in 2016, but why now?

A: Rakesh and me would speak about this often, about both timing as well as value, my intent would have been to drive it so fast and so high that someday the dynamics play out in such a manner that we go to an IPO and that sort of solves it, but it didn't happen.

They had an option, and they chose to exercise the option, and that's why now, no other reason. In their minds they are also clear that they don't want to take it to an IPO then this is just going to get more and more expensive as time goes by, it's been on a 50 percent plus CAGR, it is profitable, in sum of parts it shows a lot more value as well. So, I understand the reasoning for the decision which they made, but I'm grateful to the partnership I've had with them. They've been excellent partner. And sometimes in partnerships, you have to give way to your partners just because it's the right thing to do and there's no point creating friction around it.

Q: That's what I want to understand from you because this is a dilemma that many founders will face or perhaps are grappling with even today- how do you decide when to sort of pull back, how much to pull back. I would imagine that you were preparing yourself for this moment starting 2016. Take me through what that's been like this process of detaching yourself from something that you created?

A: I could never detach myself from Caratlane, I don't think it'll ever happen. The process, though, only in 2020, I started thinking about that. We did have a put and call option in place, but that was more for an eventuality in case we don't get along or we're not happy with each other, or something like that.

There was always a possibility that maybe we could do an IPO. And when that possibility becomes bleak is when the other conversations around it started that maybe then it becomes about timing and everything else. I have had such an unbelievable relationship with Bhaskar and with and with the support of Rakesh who has been their large shareholder as well, and a good mentor to me to think about it, the three of us sort of got a good sense of it and then along with that Mr. Tata and Venkat all got together and sort of decided that now might be the time for it.

Q: As you pointed out, this became a reality so to speak in 2020, with the possibility of Caratlane IPOing becoming bleaker. Why was that the case? We just heard from the Titan management as well, that they're not looking at an IPO. But is that a regret that you have? Would you have liked to see Caratlane IPO and why was that the final consideration on the part of Titan and the Tata’s?

A: Yes, of course. Like any founder it is the Oscar for us, right? We would love to see the IPO, there's no doubt in my mind about that. But I understand from their viewpoint, they don't want to have two listed businesses in the jewellery space, with two different sets of shareholders, they think that's going to create a lot of conflict for them and managing that might become more challenging as well also. So, while the brands are very distinguished Tanishq and Caratlane, I do feel that it could become increasingly painful for them to manage that. So, from that perspective, they're very clear. Tata Group overall also has a strategy where they want to consolidate more, and many things were sort of roadblocks in making this decision happen.

Q: Let me get you to walk us through how you think that the D2C space has changed from the time that you started Caratlane in 2008, when there were questions on whether this would actually be real, could you actually sell jewellery online to where you find yourself today, what have been the structural changes? What have been the consumer shifts that you believe have resulted in this 50 percent CAGR growth for the company?

A: When we started out, we didn't have a clue so much about it. So how are we going to build? We had this idea and we believed that looking at the time people were spending on the internet, that the internet is going to be the place where a lot more stuff happens. The time spent kept expanding, but the conversion rates in the business were not expanding. So, there was a tactile need, people wanted to touch and feel jewellery and figure it out.

We tried that through try at home and we saw great success, but we realised it is not a scalable model. Nobody can try to try at home that way. So, we decided that stores are the right way. But the only way stores work for jewellery is when everything else which is about finding the jewellery, designing it, making the customer choose all this happens in his house or in his cell phone. So, when that model played out in 2014 is when we knew that this is the future of this space. And then after that there was no holding back.

Our store in Bangalore in 2014 opened up, it was a remarkable success. The first two were failures, the third one was a big success. Twice on Sundays, we had to close down the shutters. It was a 400 square foot store completely redesigned, very different from anything jewellery ever had and then from that point on, it was about building this out.

When we were thinking of building out, we felt that Titan was the best partner. We had Tiger Global as an investor, but their view obviously was a lot more tech than omni at that point. Frankly, we didn't know the word omni either. We used to call it all kinds of things, clicks to bricks and clicks to mortar and I don't know what not. And then some smart guy came up with the word omni, and then we sort of built this. I do believe that Caratlane sort of is a silent player of omni, but possibly the most dominant player in the way omni plays out.

Q: I want to go back to building out. Your strategy to building out was also very different in the last few years from the time that you decided to start up in 2008, and largely led by the conversations that you had with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, someone you've referenced several times in the course of this conversation as well. And Rakesh was very clear, I'm not interested or invested in loss making companies and that in a way also changed your approach to how you were going to build this business out, didn't it?

A: 100 percent. I had a chance meeting with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, I requested time with him through his niece, and I went to see him in Bombay. And I couldn't hold his attention for like 30 seconds, it was after market hours and right through that I couldn't hold his attention, because he had a strong view that loss making businesses like us don't deserve the value that we were getting, and Titan was acquiring by his specs.

Rakesh knew that Bhaskar is a visionary and it will play out. But he was not happy with me for building a loss-making business. That relationship evolved as time went by and in 2018, when I tried to raise about Rs 100 crore, which is the only primary capital that Titan put in, I was a little disappointed with the value at that point. I went to him and said, I don't know what am I doing? And I don't know what I am doing right.

And he along with a couple of other people- friends of his were over there that day, I think he had Raamdeo Agarwal, Ramesh Damani and all of them spoke about compounding and what is the right way to compound. While they were speaking about these things and not directly to me, I took that to heart. I realised that my biggest gap was that I was obsessed too much about my P&L and I've had very low obsession with my cash flow. And the reason most of us have very low obsession about our cash flow is we'll keep looking at our VCs for funding us.

When you decide that you're never going to have money, that you're never going to raise money and your business has to fund you. You redo and you sort of rework your cash flow situation. And that sort of was a big turning point for me. And the buzzword of cashflow caught on to me at that point. And everybody in Caratlane will tell you that we talk about it all the time. We run sessions for people across who understand how cash impacts the business and the P&L actually, is just the report card, everything else that we do is based on cash.

So, that changed our trajectory, the way we opened, we opened 20 stores a year because that's all the cash we had. And last year we opened 80 because we had that much more cash coming in. We went into franchising which Titan was best at and we learned from them, and we sort of built it even one step further than that. We went to our vendors and worked on that differently as well. So, cash became king for us, and cash led to profitability. But all of this started with those conversations.

Q: I want to talk to you about some of the other important realisations along the way and what we're seeing at this point in time, as you said, the ecosystem has gotten used to the fact that there was this easy money that was available because interest rates in the US were at zero for the longest time. And now with rates at 6 percent, there is no easy money coming your way. I remember a CEO telling me once that you can't just have an approach where you save yourself out of trouble, you have to sell yourself out of trouble. So, what have been the other realisations on dealing with the changes that we are now seeing- whether you talk about funding or valuations?

A: I think everybody's realising that right now. I think the best capital, which teaches you that early enough, is Indian Capital, because capital costs in India are always going to be high. And the questions they'll ask are also going to be very different as well. The capital that comes from abroad often doesn't have a landscape view of what is going on in India, which is why we are building with the wrong advice many times. I will give you my own example, with Tiger Global when we were there, they never said that, but we were looking to compete with the other portfolio companies.

And we were trying to figure out growth, looking to compete with Myntra, definitely not Flipkart, they were way too large and growing too fast, but the other portfolio companies which were there. And we were not a horizontal play, we were a vertical play, and we are slow vertical play, we had to understand that it's going to take longer to build our business as opposed to somebody else's.

So frankly, in the Rs 400 crore that we totally took in as primary capital and Rs 300 crore out of that from Tiger, Rs 150 crore we could have done without spending that had we just been smarter. And I think that realisation now has come into everybody, these conversations are happening everywhere and the ease of money going away is actually a great thing for entrepreneurship. People are going to build a lot more meaningful businesses because the froth is gone. And the thing about money is, while its life’s biggest luxury, it is also life’s biggest corrupting agent.

Q: Let's talk about the D2C business and so much has changed. We've seen an explosion of D2C businesses across different categories, creating new categories in many ways as well. We've seen a plethora of acquisitions by FMCG companies within the D2C space. How have you seen the D2C space change? And what would your message really be to somebody who has started a brand, who has started a D2C business today in this environment?

A: Let me break your question into two parts. The first part is about the D2C founders and how they should think about it. For marketing, I think, up to five lakh customers you really don't even need to go anywhere other than digital. People need to understand that the channel is deep enough to get awareness and to be able to drive every kind of recognition you want for your brand over there. So going on television and going on newspapers adds no value. If you're not delivering on digital, it's only because the consumers are not relating to what you're doing.

So, I think that realisation is very important. And enough people are nowadays figuring that out. What they often don't figure out is, what is the tactile need of the category and what is the tactile need of the business? How big is the distribution on the offline side going to be? Digital is where you attract people, it doesn't necessarily mean that everybody is going to consume over there. Taken globally, Amazon is at 7 percent market share in America, in terms of the categories they play in. Tipping point, the book describes at 14 percent where the world adopts something completely. So even there, it's not happen. So, to think of that in India and say this is the only way I'm going to do it, I think it's a bad idea.

Now coming to the strategies. The challenge in strategic relationships is that most strategics don't build a partnership, the way Titan built with us. You have to think that somebody here is building and bringing something else. I'm going to borrow CK Prahalad’s famous line where he says that, “Don't focus on best practices, also focus on next practices.” And to me, strategics bring you best practices and the entrepreneurs, the X factor brings you the next practice in that and the combination of this if it comes out in full flow, there's magic that happens at the end of it. If Titan told me, two years later if you perform this much, you're going to get this exit and this multiple on that, I don't think we would have been where we are today, both with the business and with the outcome as well.

But they said let's go with it, we are partners. Not for one day did they make me feel that they are not a part of this journey? Again, we were not a 100 percent owned subsidiary of theirs, that openness strategics don't have at most times. If they change their mind to doing something like this, I think D2C entrepreneur plus strategic journey is going to explode, and you'll build some incredible businesses in India.

Q: As a founder, as someone who's built this company out, as someone who has learnt to engage with the strategy and learn to sort of create this partnership, as an entrepreneur, what have been the biggest lessons? You talked about the change in approach as far as strategy was concerned, but as an entrepreneur, and as a founder, dealing with the strategy, what did you have to change about yourself, about your leadership style, about your leadership mantra, as you went about that?

A: Few things, we took a deep breath, and we sort of went underwater for almost five years, right? Because strategics don't like you to be that visible. And so that's very important, you must reflect on that and sort of act in that manner as well also. Personalities clash, and that's something you have to manage first, second, they add a lot of value. You must have a lot of respect for that value that they bring in, in our case, the balance sheet was a lot of value.

And I remember, when we were looking for trust to build a brand building, Bhaskar gave us this line, where he said, “Tata is the gold standard of trust, but Tanishq is the gold standard of trust in jewellery. And so we got the tagline from there, and sort of built that. So that wisdom is very important. They might not be one fourth as savvy as we were digital. But consumer wise, a lot of them are significantly far ahead of what we do. And I think those are very important lessons to take away.

Second, don't do anything that conflicts with their interest. At most times, you have to avoid that and talk about conflicts very early, don't let it become a big problem, and then deal with it. For Caratlane and Tanishq there were natural conflicts in some areas as well. But we've spoken about it all the time, there are one or two we don't solve, then we sort of leave that because as long as you can solve eight out of ten, you're fine with it.

And for a strategy as long as you are demonstrating enough confidence in what you're doing and as long as you're growing, I don't think a strategy wants to come in and own you at that point, because they're getting a free ride and there's no reason why they're going to change that part. But founders need to understand that as well, that you earn the free ride, it doesn't come any other way.

Q: What next now? Where do you go from here? I know you said that you want to take a little bit of a pause before you decide on the next chapter. But you know, initial thoughts on what you would like to dabble with and what would you like to do?

A: Most of last year, we were thinking about investing because I've really enjoyed doing that all throughout. Early stage investing is something we did a lot of. So that's something definitely on the cards, but I do feel I have a reasonably good understanding of omni and I think that knowledge can be compounded by looking at businesses where we can come in and sort of help them with our understanding and hopefully, if they're interested then work together, and sort of partner with them. This all has to sink in, maybe a month or two to spend time at home. 15 years as a founder is a long time and you sort of neglect a lot around your family, they face the brunt of this. So I'm going to deal with all that right now.

Q: But what kind of a war chest are we talking about, that you intend to deploy, that you intend to leverage and what looks exciting to you? In the D2C space, beauty, personal care, health, wellness, nutrition jewellery, of course, which I don't believe that you're going to go down that road again, but what looks exciting to you today?

A: Beauty and personal care (BPC) is great, but I don't understand it very well. I'm trying to understand it. I see a lot of action in this space. And it's like the stock market, when you see consensus somewhere that's what you stay away from. So I feel that about BPC right now. But I find new categories, new players and consumers happening everywhere. I love the great Bombay Shirt Company, great business, I don't know whether he will ever allow me to work with him. I love the luggage space, I think Indians are travelling a lot more now.

And I would love to see some action over there, I want to find these categories, which are difficult to do and then the opportunity plays out because the beauty of a war chest of your own is that it is a patient capital. A lot of other people are not going to do that. And India solves its own problems and I strongly believe that. So, we don't have to look at the West and try and figure out what model worked there and do the same thing over here. We got to solve for the changing behaviour of India look for opportunities in that.

Q: As you said, in many ways it can be a lonely journey as a founder and the CEO as you build out a business. And very often it is the personal side that bears the brunt of building out. What's been the mechanism of coping with that? I get asked this question very often about finding balance between personal and professional, and I don't know if you can, but what's been your mantra?

A: I actually think there's no such thing as work life balance for founders. I think there's work life integration. And so my co-founder, when he comes to Chennai, he lives at home with me, my friends are a part of it, I love to work with each other, I love having dinners where they are also a part of it. So for me, integration is the best way that it's worked. And I've enjoyed that thoroughly. I've never felt tired at a day of work and I think my family has been able to adjust to it because of the integration. I don't see any other way I would have survived that. When I used to do it all by myself and compartmentalise things, I would make a mess of it, and I would make a mess of my mental health as well.