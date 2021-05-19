Timeline: How Elon Musk's tweets played with Bitcoin values Updated : May 19, 2021 20:32:32 IST Bitcoin valuation slid to $45,000 on May 17 after hints that Musk may sell his crypto holdings Musk had earlier announced Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin payments for its cars citing environmental concerns In Dec 2020 Musk had tweeted about converting 'large transactions' of Tesla's balance sheet into Bitcoin Published : May 19, 2021 08:32 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply