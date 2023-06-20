CNBC TV18
Time has come for India to leap ahead in finished electronic product segment, says expert

Time has come for India to leap ahead in finished electronic product segment, says expert

Time has come for India to leap ahead in finished electronic product segment, says expert
Jun 20, 2023
By Ashmit Kumar  Jun 20, 2023 8:02:29 PM IST (Published)

Jayant Dasgupta, former Indian ambassador to World Trade Organisaiton (WTO), emphasised the need for India to take a leap in the finished electronic product segment.

The Indian electronics industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, particularly in the exports of electronics and mobile phone devices. With a surge in demand and favorable endorsements from global players like Apple, India stands at the precipice of a transformative leap in the finished electronic product segment.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Jayant Dasgupta, former Indian ambassador to World Trade Organisaiton (WTO), emphasised the need for India to take a leap in the finished electronic product segment.
According to Dasgupta, India's electronics exports to US experienced a remarkable upswing, recording a growth of 49 percent and reaching $25.3 billion in the previous year. He added that mobile phone exports accounted for a substantial portion, with a value of $11.5 billion.
X