Business TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch US deal: Sources Updated : August 01, 2020 08:48 PM IST US officials have said TikTok under its Chinese parent poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles. Trump told reporters on board Air Force One late on Friday that he would issue an order for TikTok to be banned in the United States ByteDance was previously seeking to keep a minority stake in the US business of TikTok, which the White House had rejected. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply