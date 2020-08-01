  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch US deal: Sources

Updated : August 01, 2020 08:48 PM IST

US officials have said TikTok under its Chinese parent poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles.
Trump told reporters on board Air Force One late on Friday that he would issue an order for TikTok to be banned in the United States
ByteDance was previously seeking to keep a minority stake in the US business of TikTok, which the White House had rejected.
TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch US deal: Sources

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Maruti July domestic sales up 1.3%, Hyundai down 2% as auto sector crawl towards recovery

Maruti July domestic sales up 1.3%, Hyundai down 2% as auto sector crawl towards recovery

Tata Chemicals Q1 net down 68% at Rs 74 crore

Tata Chemicals Q1 net down 68% at Rs 74 crore

Sebi imposes Rs 1.20 crore fine on 16 individuals for indulging in  fraudulent trading

Sebi imposes Rs 1.20 crore fine on 16 individuals for indulging in  fraudulent trading

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement