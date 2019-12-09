#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Tighter climate policies could erase $2.3 trillion in companies value, says report

Updated : December 09, 2019 08:00 AM IST

Tighter government climate regulations by 2025 could wipe up to $2.3 trillion off the value of companies in industries ranging from fossil fuel producers to agriculture and car makers, an investor group warned in a report.
Rules aimed at lowering carbon emissions are expected to accelerate in the coming years as countries scramble to meet obligations under the 2015 Paris climate agreement limiting global warming.
Most exposed is the fossil fuel sector which could lose one third of its current value, the report said. Fossil fuels account for around two thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions.
