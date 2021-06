American investment firm Tiger Global Management is reportedly in talks to invest $25 million into ed-tech company Classplus. The new round of investments will see the Indian startup valued at $250 million. Tiger Global is going to be investing around $20-$25 million in the company, reported Entrackr.

Classplus allows educational institutions to establish their own channel and disseminate educational material digitally through its platform. The platform had raised $10.3 million in September 2020. Leading investors included Falcon Edge’s AWI, former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, RTP Global, and Blume Ventures.

Tiger Global’s stake in Classpluss, if it pulls through, will represent the investment company’s fourth investment in the Indian ed-tech space. Tiger Global has also invested in Byju’s, Unacademy, and Vedantu.

Tiger Global has been aggressively pursuing investment opportunities across Indian startups in multiple internet-related and adjacent spheres. Indian social media app Koo, health insurance startup Plum, home services marketplace Urban Company, and Mensa Brands all raised significant capital in investment rounds led by Tiger Global. The global investment management fund has invested in 21 Indian companies so far in 2021.