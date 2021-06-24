Tiger Global-backed Bright Health raises $924 million in US IPO

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Bright Health Group, a health insurance startup backed by Tiger Global and Blackstone Group Inc, said on Wednesday it sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at a price lower than its target range to raise USD 924.3 million. Bright Health priced 51.3 million shares at USD 18 per share and had issued a targeted price range of USD 20 to 23. The IPO values the company at USD 11.23 billion.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,178.95
|-26.40
|Power Grid Corp
|229.65
|-2.60
|NTPC
|115.95
|-1.30
|Adani Ports
|711.25
|-7.45
|Hero Motocorp
|2,899.20
|-29.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,178.95
|-26.40
|-1.20
|Power Grid Corp
|229.65
|-2.60
|-1.12
|NTPC
|115.95
|-1.30
|-1.11
|Adani Ports
|711.25
|-7.45
|-1.04
|Hero Motocorp
|2,899.20
|-29.15
|-1.00
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2425
|-0.0275
|-0.04
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6110
|0.1990
|0.23
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6830
|0.1910
|0.18
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6697
|0.0006
|0.09