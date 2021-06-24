Home

    Tiger Global-backed Bright Health raises $924 million in US IPO

    Tiger Global-backed Bright Health raises $924 million in US IPO

    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Bright Health Group, a health insurance startup backed by Tiger Global and Blackstone Group Inc, said on Wednesday it sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at a price lower than its target range to raise USD 924.3 million. Bright Health priced 51.3 million shares at USD 18 per share and had issued a targeted price range of USD 20 to 23. The IPO values the company at USD 11.23 billion.

