Tie-up with Tata Power will promote EV charging infra, says HPCL

HPCL and Tata Power have joined hands. Tata Power will set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at HPCL's petrol pumps across the country. MK Surana, CMD, HPCL, shared the business outlook.

“In the changing energy landscape where, various options are being seen for affordable and sustainable energy resources, EV is also finding its place. HPCL, as a fuel provider, we would like to be in each part of this spectrum and therefore, this type of tie-up is an opportunity both for us as well as our partners to accentuate this infrastructure and the ecosystem, which will promote the EV mobility in the country,” he said.

In terms of EV charging stations, he stated, “As of today, HPCL has got around 87 retail stations, where we have got the EV charging facilities or the battery facilities are in around 17 cities as of today. With this tie-up, initially we will be installing 100 retail outlets in the major cities and on highways as a pilot, and then it will be scaled up further depending on the experience.”

There will be a revenue-sharing model between both companies. “Capex will be from Tata side and HPCL will be charging certain money for the space being used; there will be a revenue-sharing between us,” he said.

He believes people are yet to understand this newer energy model, the cost of the vehicles and also the understanding and adaptability of the vehicles. “I would think that it will take some time for it to make an appreciable dent in the system – so as of today, it will be difficult to guestimate the time. All types of initiatives or the new things which come, after a threshold limit, it accentuates very quickly. So, our attempt should be to come to that threshold level as early as possible,” he further mentioned.

On consumption in June and July month, he shared, “Petrol has already crossed the pre-pandemic level of consumption. In July, we are above the July 2019 consumption level. As far as diesel is concerned, we are around 10-12 percent short of what was the pre-pandemic level, but we are higher than last year’s level in both petrol and diesel by 10 percent and 6 percent respectively.”

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has picked up and has come to around 45 percent of the pre-pandemic level with around substantial 18 percent growth on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, he said.

