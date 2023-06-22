Byju's auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigns citing delays

In a statement, Deloitte Haskins & Sells said delays in financial statements of 2021-22 and resolution of modifications in the audit report of financial year 2020-21 have impacted their ability to complete audits on time and thus they have decided to resign with immediate effect.

Deloitte Haskins & Sells has resigned as the auditor of edtech giant Byju's with immediate effect citing delays in audit modification and release of financial statements. Byju's has appointed BDO (MSKA & Associates) as statutory auditors.

