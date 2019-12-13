Business
This US company shared a surprise Rs 71 crore bonus with its 198 employees
Updated : December 13, 2019 02:10 PM IST
St. John Properties said the bonuses celebrate the company’s achievement of developing 20 million square feet of office space, retail and warehouses in eight states.
The amount each employee gets is based on tenure, but the average bonus was around Rs 35.35 lakh ($50,000), with some employees receiving bonuses upward of around Rs 1.77 crore ($250,000), the report added.
