This listed company’s plant is certified for carbon-neutral operations

Climate change has become a dire threat to the world. It affects corporations as much as it does individuals. A flood or drought can scuttle the operations or slow sales of companies. A growing number of environment-conscious customers are also selective about the corporations they engage with. In other words, the stakes are high and companies can no longer ignore sustainable development. What about Indian corporates? Adapting to climate change is costly and not easy. Allocating capital to the vagaries of nature requires a shift in mindset as well: of investors and the management. In this special series, CNBC-TV18 takes a deep look at whether Indian enterprises have raised their game on sustainable development and environment goals. Here is the third part of the series.

Kirloskar Oil Engines, the flagship company of Kirloskar group, that manufactures internal combustion engines, generator sets and parts for various applications such as agriculture, industrial and stationary power plants and construction equipment, has been working towards reducing its environ­mental impact due to industrial activity and strives to manufac­ture and service sustainable prod­ucts for its global customers.

Its largest manufacturing plant in Kagal, Kolhapur, has been certified for carbon-neutral operations in 2018-19 as per PAS 2060. This plant has a production capacity of 2.4 lakh engines, 21,000 generator sets and 96,000 pumps annually.

The plant is gradually moving towards cleaner energy mix and this is what it looked like in 2018-2019:

HSD (high-speed diesel) is used mostly in the testing of DG sets as part of QC (quality control) and efforts are underway to optimise the testing process to meet the stringent QC requirements



Wind power project which led to a reduction in greenhouse gases by 2975tCo2.



Canteen waste-based bio-gas generation.



Bio-diesel-based pow­er genera­tion.



Solar water heating system.



5.5 MWp solar energy plant



Said RR Deshpande, the MD of the company: “ Since long, KOEL has been work­ing towards reducing its environ­mental impacts due to industrial activity and strives to manufac­ture and service sustainable prod­ucts for its global customers. The efforts so far have culminated in achieving significant GHG emis­sion reduction and achieving cer­tification for carbon-neutral op­erations in 2018-19 for its Kagal plant.

“In a milestone towards our environmental stewardship, we are happy to offer products from a carbon-neutral facility – a first in the sector in India,” he added.