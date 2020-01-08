This listed company’s plant is certified for carbon-neutral operations
Updated : January 08, 2020 07:44 PM IST
The company commissioned a 5.5 MWp solar energy plant at its Kagal plant for 100 percent self-consumption.
A wind power project has led to a reduction in greenhouse gases by 2975tCo2.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more