This Kerala boss thanked his employee of 22 years with a Merc worth Rs 45 lakh

There are bosses from hell like the Better.com CEO, who thought nothing of mass-firing staff via Zoom. And then there are dream bosses, like a Kerala retail store owner, who gifted a Mercedes-Benz SUV worth Rs 45 lakh to a long-time worker as a mark of appreciation.

A.K. Shaji, who owns myG, gave his employee C.R. Anish a Benz GLA Class 220D. myG is an electronics and home appliances retail chain in Kerala. Anish has spent over two decades with the company and held various positions in marketing, maintenance and business development departments. Currently, Anish works as the Chief Business Development Officer in myG.

In a video posted to Instagram, Shaji praised his employee and said that Anish had been a "a pillar of support."

"Ani has been with me for the last 22 years even before I started myG. He is a strong pillar and a mainstay for me. He has never disappointed me. His brotherly affection and immense focus and dedication towards work supported me a lot. I consider Anish as a partner and not an employee,” Shaji said in the video.

Shaji’s gesture was not a one-off thing. He had earlier gifted cars to six of his employees. He often sends his employees on expensive foreign trips.