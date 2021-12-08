This Japanese fashion mogul-spacefarer plans to give away cash from outer space

Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa plans to dole out money from space during his 12-day trip to the International Space Station (ISS), a Bloomberg report said. The billionaire has become a household name in Japan for his cash giveaways to Twitter followers.

According to the report, Maezawa said that everyone participating in the handout will win some prize money. Earlier, winners of the fashion mogul’s online cash handouts that could go beyond 1 million yen ($8,800) received the payment via bank transfers.

The 46-year-old fashion magnate and art collector became the first space tourist to travel to the ISS in more than a decade when he blasted off on a Soyuz spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on December 8.

The 12-day trip is a prelude to his more ambitious plan to travel around the Moon in 2023 with Elon Musk's SpaceX. The trip was announced in 2018.

Maezawa, who is being accompanied by his assistant Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, trained at a space centre outside Moscow in the recent months before taking the trip. The trip is set to cost over $88 million for Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano

"I feel like an elementary school student about to go on an outing," Reuters quoted Maezawa as saying before the takeoff. "I didn't think I would be able to go to space… I feel fortunate to have this opportunity and to finally fulfil my dream," Maezawa added.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Maezawa, who founded Japan’s online clothing retailer Zozotown, is currently worth $3.4 billion. Maezawa sold his online fashion business Zozo to SoftBank in 2019.

Maezawa ushers in a new age of space travel by billionaires. Another entrepreneur, Miami’s tech tycoon Lane Bess, is scheduled to travel to space this week on a Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket.

Maezawa plans to take eight people with him on his Moon voyage in 2023.