This IT company plans to hire over 1,000 techies to expand operations in India

The expansion of the workforce is driven by the growing demand for data-driven analytics solutions and the increasing adoption of AI technologies within the global life sciences sector

Axtria Inc, an IT company specialising in the life sciences industry, announced on Sunday its intention to hire more than 1,000 professionals in the fields of data science, software development, and data engineering over the next eight months.

The company plans to recruit for its offices located in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Noida, as well as new centers being established in Pune and Hyderabad, according to a statement released by Axtria.

”Axtria will significantly expand its headcount with over 1,000 data scientists, software developers, and data engineers across its office locations in the country in the next 8-10 months,” the company statement read.

The expansion of the workforce is driven by the growing demand for data-driven analytics solutions and the increasing adoption of AI technologies within the global life sciences sector.

Axtria also revealed its preparations for aggressive campus hiring in the coming two years, with ongoing discussions already taking place with the placement cells of prominent IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) and other leading engineering and management colleges.

Currently, Axtria employs approximately 3,000 professionals in India.

”We are transforming healthcare via an AI-driven approach with the most advanced, personalized content and message delivery for globally leading healthcare companies. We are investing ahead of time in people, technology, and processes. Our expansion plans and the demand for new roles offer excellent opportunities for those passionate about solving bigger, more complex problems,” Axtria, Head of Global Delivery, Manish Mittal said.

Axtria, Head of People Practices, Shikha Singhal said that the next five years will be transformational for talent in data science.

”The candidates with the right skills, specifically in unstructured problem-solving and productionizing end-to-end machine learning environments, are poised to be at the forefront of revolutionizing business outcomes with always-on, real-time, and personalized insights,” Singhal stated.