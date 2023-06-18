This IT company plans to hire over 1,000 techies to expand operations in India

The expansion of the workforce is driven by the growing demand for data-driven analytics solutions and the increasing adoption of AI technologies within the global life sciences sector

Axtria Inc, an IT company specialising in the life sciences industry, announced on Sunday its intention to hire more than 1,000 professionals in the fields of data science, software development, and data engineering over the next eight months.

The company plans to recruit for its offices located in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Noida, as well as new centers being established in Pune and Hyderabad, according to a statement released by Axtria.

