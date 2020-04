India has not seen such an economic setback since independence, according to Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India. "The wheels of the economy have come to a halt during the lockdown. We should realistically be prepared for it to become worse before it becomes better," said Shankar in an upGrad video.

Shankar expects things to get better in the medium to long term if not in the short term. "We have rolled out a voluntary program for senior executives to take a salary cut. We don't need to, to be honest, but we decided to do that as an investment in the future - we want to be prepared. People have positively reacted to this. This is the time to start investing in the next cycle," said Shankar.

As a business, it is important to reduce liabilities, build on your core strength and collaborate. "Take some calibrated risks to strengthen your business. Examine and re-examine everything that you're doing as a business," said Shankar, who launched Hotstar at a time when India was dismissed as a 'data dark' market.

In order to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis, Shankar believes that every business must hold on to any short-term capex plans, build core competencies and embark on a clear pre-defined strategy to achieve success.

With the change in the use of technology and in the way we work, who knows "The present could become the new normal," he adds.