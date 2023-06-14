CNBC TV18
This company linked to two big-ticket projects in India has failed to file FY23 audit report

This company linked to two big-ticket projects in India has failed to file FY23 audit report
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023

According to a report by The Economic Times a senior official from the company mentioned that the omission of the audit report filing was unintentional, but they are prepared to submit it if requested by the stock exchanges.

Gold refiner and manufacturer Rajesh Exports, which recorded a revenue of Rs 3.4 lakh crore in FY23 and has a market value exceeding Rs 17,000 crore, has not disclosed its audit report and comparative cash flow statements when it announced its FY23 and Q4 results on May 30.

According to a report by The Economic Times, a senior official from the company mentioned that the omission of the audit report filing was unintentional, but they are prepared to submit it if requested by the stock exchanges.
PL Venkatadri, a partner at BSD & Co, the statutory auditor for Rajesh Exports, confirmed to The Economic Times that the firm has signed and delivered the audit report. However, they are unaware of whether the company has filed it along with the results to the stock exchanges.
