This company has given ESOPs to its employees in the form of NFTs

The NFTs were given to promote a culture where employees are recognized and rewarded. The Almond Solutions NFT collection features AI-generated personalised art featuring each employee's photo, digital signature, and tri-colored Almond logo, the company said in a press release.

Business-to-business (B2B) channel engagement and experience company Almond Solutions has announced to gift ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) options in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as an appreciation reward to their employees.

The company launched its first NFT collection named 'ALMONDS' exclusively for employees on nftindia.foundation, a platform built by Almond Solutions.

The NFTs were given to promote a culture where employees are recognized and rewarded. The Almond Solutions NFT collection features AI-generated personalised art featuring each employee's photo, digital signature, and tri-colored Almond logo, the company said in a press release.

"Our employees are the backbone of our company and it is our top priority to ensure that they feel valued and appreciated within the organization. We believe this innovative initiative will motivate and engage our employees while also providing them with a unique and valuable token of our appreciation that will stay with them lifelong. It feels amazing to be a part of an organization that recognizes your hard work and acknowledges that in such a unique and innovative way by offering ESOPS in the form of NFT. These initiatives create a sense of belonging in the workplace, motivate us to work harder, and dedicate us to the company's mission," said Anwesha, Manager of HR at Almond Solutions.” said Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, Co-founders of Almond Solutions.

As part of the IAC 80 tax benefit scheme for startups, Almond has received a three-year tax holiday from the Government of India. The company is headquartered in Gurugram with global operations in the United States.