Think School launches communication course to make Indians job ready

Think School is trying to address the problem and provide solutions for upgrading communication skills of young India, while making them on par with their metro counterparts, the firm said in a statement.

Think School, the Pune based startup, has launched communication masterclass in a strive to make the young India job ready. It is aiming to provide such services for the young students and professionals from tier-2, and tier-3 cities, who have knowledge but fall back on communication skills. The communication masterclass is a pre-recorded course and it can be availed from anywhere and anytime according to the convenience, Think School said in a statement.

For clearing doubts, live meetings are held twice a month on zoom, generally on weekends. The course can be started and paused at individual convenience. They provide practice chapter-wise quizzes and solve assignments to learn and revise concepts.

The course aims to improve presentation, speaking, persuasion, negotiation, and storytelling skills.

India has the largest youth population in the world. Around 66 percent of the total population (more than 808 million) is below the age of 35. The Indian labor force is set to grow by over 8 million per annum over the coming decade, most of which will be driven by youth entering the labor market. This is a major challenge for policymakers in terms of creating decent work for the increasingly educated cohorts. The Indian education system needs a drastic overhaul and needs to be made skill oriented.

Ganeshprasad, COO of Think School said, "India's robust domestic market and skilled manpower is helping to keep a steady economic growth within global economic headwinds. We realised the importance of communication skill when we secured placements in MNCs after our engineering. We found that while securing a job in an MNC, soft skills like ability to communicate, body language etc. matters much more than the technical knowledge that we were taught in the college. So, we came to the conclusion that more support is needed in terms of developing skill-oriented courses."