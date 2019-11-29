TOP NEWS »

#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

There’s money in Indian gaming, provided there’s a cultural and infrastructural shift

Updated : November 29, 2019 06:08 PM IST

A significant portion of start-up funding is expected to go towards high-traffic genres like E-Sports and Skill Games For Real Money.
The larger problem is the habit of the Indian consumer to not pay for gaming, says Nazara Technologies CEO.
There’s money in Indian gaming, provided there’s a cultural and infrastructural shift
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher; Bharti Infratel top gainer, Zee top loser

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher; Bharti Infratel top gainer, Zee top loser

Paytm in talks to raise another $1 billion funding, sources say

Paytm in talks to raise another $1 billion funding, sources say

Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now

Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV