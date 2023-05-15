There won't be disruptions in coal, freight supply in peak summer, says top Railways official

The summer power demand in India is expected to be extremely high this season and the Northern Railways is doing its bit to ensure there are no disruptions by ensuring a smooth coal cargo movement.

Replying to CNBC TV18 Shobhan Chaudhury, General Manager, Northern Railway, said: "There is a good plan to avoid disruptions to the coal cargo movement, we're monitoring everything closely. There are no disruptions till now and unlike last time we will ensure no power plants run out of coal. Last year, during the disruptions certain movement of trains especially cargo trains was affected, but this time there will be no disruptions at all."

The Northern Railways is satisfied with the cargo performance but hopes to generate more demand. In a reply to CNBC-TV18, Northern Railways GM said, "Cargo is an important area for us and annually we're seeing a good increasing demand. It is correct that movement of vehicles including passenger cars is increasing and we expect more demand from the auto industry. We will increase the infrastructure and will also provide specialised wagons."