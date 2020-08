Have a look at three globally listed companies which are also listed in India. All three are applications based solutions providers for global manufacturing industries, and leading players in the sector.

Of these, two out of the three Indian subsidiaries trade at premium valuations, when compared to their foreign parents. The third company, Linde India, is an interesting case.

Its valuations are lower than those of the Indian arms of Honeywell Automation and 3M Inc. This, when Linde PLC is quoting at a premium to 3M and Honeywell globally.

Linde PLC's premium valuations vis-a-vis peers could be explained by the following factors. It operates in the niche field of medical oxygen, which is a critical product as well as one with recurring demand. This assumes all the more importance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when investors are willing to pay a premium for stocks of companies in the healthcare and related space. Also, the industry in which Linde PLC specialises is a consolidated one, so entry barriers to new players are high. The recent merger with Praxair further strengthens Linde's position.

Company Market Capitalisation EV/EBITDA 3M Inc $96 bn 13.4x Honeywell $112 bn 15.0x Linde PLC $131 bn 17.7 x

The India piece

Company M-cap (Rs cr) EV/EBITDA Linde India 6275 17.0x 3M India 23536 89.0x Honeywell Automation 27100 43.0x

Q1 performance

for Linde India, this was the first quarter of integration with Praxair India Pvt Ltd and the margin expansion came despite a 50 percent drop in sales.

Company 20-Jun 19-Jun Linde 29% 19% 3 M Loss 18% Honeywell 17% 20%

Linde India prospects could look up in the time to come. One of its strong points is the debt free balance sheet. The challenge will be to sustain the strong margin performance and show to the market that it was no flash in the pan.

A greater emphasis on upgrading medical infrastructure in the country, and the incentives for domestic manufacturing too could work to Linde India's advantage.