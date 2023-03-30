The Trading Floor set to launch in Gujarat soon

Also known as TTF, it is India's first company to invest in the trading infrastructure and create opportunities for aspiring traders and investors.
The Trading Floor, a stock market educational institution, is set to launch in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city soon. Also known as TTF, it is India's first company to invest in the trading infrastructure and create opportunities for aspiring traders and investors. TTF is touted to be India’s best stock market trading firm, the company said in a statement.
It is believed that the operations at the company will commence in mid-April, and the company will have a grand launch later this year. With a vision to make trading accessible for all, The Trading Floor intends to educate students about the secret hacks of investing money for better returns.
"TTF is looking forward to changing the trading style for beginners and professional traders. Keeping the human and psychological factors aside, the primary goal at TTF is to make people level up with technical and analytical knowledge, it said.
Going by the company's name, The Trading Floor is said to have a huge live trading floor to allow the students and teach them how to earn fortunes during the live trading hours. To unlock the financial potential, TTF has designed and curated the exclusive full-time trader course of four weeks where students will learn methods to understand market economics and the financial environment.
"Through the comprehensive method, TTF will educate its students with 360-degree knowledge about trading equities, futures & options and commodities," the firm said.
Besides this, TTF is bringing several other trading and investing courses for beginners and professional traders. Leveraging innovative and technological trends, TTF will most likely open its doors for students in mid-2023.
First Published: Mar 30, 2023 10:18 PM IST
