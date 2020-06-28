Business The rise and rise of Ruchi Soya Updated : June 28, 2020 08:26 PM IST One can’t be sure if Ruchi Soya at the current juncture is a good candidate for a retail investor (assuming the upper circuits stop sometime soon). However, Ruchi Soya is definitely a good candidate for SEBI to ask some tough questions of its promoters and investigate on what’s driving the stock higher on such abysmal volumes. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply