  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

The rise and rise of Ruchi Soya

Updated : June 28, 2020 08:26 PM IST

One can’t be sure if Ruchi Soya at the current juncture is a good candidate for a retail investor (assuming the upper circuits stop sometime soon).
However, Ruchi Soya is definitely a good candidate for SEBI to ask some tough questions of its promoters and investigate on what’s driving the stock higher on such abysmal volumes.
The rise and rise of Ruchi Soya

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

NTPC Q4 net profit decline 70% to Rs 1,523 crore on higher tax provision

NTPC Q4 net profit decline 70% to Rs 1,523 crore on higher tax provision

Infosys AGM: Covid, H1B, China tensions play on shareholders' minds

Infosys AGM: Covid, H1B, China tensions play on shareholders' minds

Infosys says business impact in Q1 lower than anticipated, concerned about 'second wave'

Infosys says business impact in Q1 lower than anticipated, concerned about 'second wave'

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement