The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: Transfers and timelines

The merger of HDFC-HDFC Bank will be the largest merger in Indian financial markets. The amalgamation process has begun as of July 1, 2023. Here is how the merger will play out.

In a historical event for the Indian financial landscape, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd), India's leading housing finance company, and HDFC Bank Ltd , the country's largest private sector lender, have embarked on a merger. As of July 1, 2023, the two companies have begun the amalgamation process, marking the culmination of plans initially announced in April 2022.

Live TV

Loading...

Key Elements of the Merger

One of the most significant outcomes of the merger is the threshold limit alteration for TDS deduction for HDFC Ltd customers. Previously set at Rs 5,000, the merger has raised this limit to Rs 40,000 for existing HDFC Ltd customers, with the limit rising to Rs 50,000 for senior citizens.

Regarding fixed deposit (FD) customers, the merger has given them the option of either withdrawing their funds by breaking the FD or renewing their FD. HDFC customers will also enjoy insurance coverage on their deposits post-merger.