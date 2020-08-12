  • SENSEX
The Economist cites Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment as a ‘Life-Changer’

Updated : August 12, 2020 04:30 PM IST

According to an annual ranking by the Financial Times’ PWM magazine, Dominica has the world's best Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, which the country established in 1993.
With nearly one billion EC$ budget for 2020-2021, Dominica is likely to invest EC$ 427.2 million in the public sector. From October 2020, Dominica will also keep aside half a million EC$ per month to ensure it has funds to face any future weather-related emergencies.
The money will be derived from its CBI Programme and other contributions.
