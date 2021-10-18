The Disruption Economy - L.I.M.E 13 Theme explained by Industry stalwarts

Mumbai: This is the 13th year of L.I.M.E (Lessons in Marketing Excellence), one of the most coveted B-School challenges of the country. As India’s most prestigious contest, it provides a great opportunity to students from B-schools across India to assess real-life business challenges and provide a platform for the students to interact with Corporate leaders from various sectors.

This season, the theme of L.I.M.E is ‘The Disruption Economy’, which was revealed at the launch event by eminent speakers from various industries. The focus of the topic is on the dramatic transformation of the market with the sweep of the pandemic, and how B2B and B2C businesses have managed to take a shield against the stiff curve of the economy.

The key trends that might shape our future will be E-commerce receiving a push, Emergence of a third wave, Adoption of Digital, An increased comfort with In-home self-grooming & DIY Homecare, Emergence of Mental Health as a Societal Challenge & Increased Family Time.

Dr. Krishnamurthy in his keynote speech added “The pandemic marks a turning point, new patterns of consumer and business behaviour have emerged and many of them are here to stay”.

Pratik Ved, explained the theme further for the students at the Launch event and said “To win in a disruption economy, brands & businesses must focus on some key elements to thrive, like scanning the new business horizon & understanding what's changed, really not going behind incremental changes. Just recognizing the fundamental shift and going behind it”.

Ms. Arundhati Bhattacharya shared insights on the digital disruption and said “Data provides a sufficient amount of insights to enable you to do your business in a more focused manner, thereby introducing better productivity & efficiency”.

Srinandan Sundaram from HUL, in his discussion with Arvind Sahay, Professor of Marketing & International Business - IIMA, elaborated on the Marketing lessons in Disruption Economy - “The fundamental principles of marketing continue to remain relevant, as the basics of consumer behaviour don’t change. The pandemic has improved our resilience & agility, but our core behaviour remains the same. Some trends get accelerated & some slow down, that’s why we need to be nimble”.

The insights delivered by the speakers gave the students different perspectives to the theme, which helped them build their presentation. Through multiple elimination rounds, we have shortlisted the finalists who are ready to present their final ideas to the Jury at the Grand Finale on the 19th of October. Stay tuned to know more.

This is a Partnered Post