The 5G opportunity: Changing the course of India’s future

Despite joining the 5G bandwagon a little late, India is making crucial investments towards its adoption. For a successful launch, investments in requisite telecom infrastructure such as network densification through fiberisation of sites and an adequate number of towers will be required. This, according to estimates, will amount to a whopping investment of Rs 5 lakh crore over the next four years. Nevertheless, with the Union Cabinet clearing the auction of 5G spectrum on June 15, 2022, the path of India’s 5G roll-out has become visible.

This life-changing technology will support innovations that can dramatically enhance day-to-day lives and business efficiency. Beyond much faster data transfers, far lower latency, and more network capacity, 5G enables a new kind of network that is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together, including machines, objects, and devices. It will trigger major societal transformation in India by facilitating the use of information technology across manufacturing, educational, healthcare, agricultural, financial, and social sectors, taking experiences and value creation to the next level.

The 5G Opportunity Tweetathon, presented by Qualcomm in association with CNBC-TV18, explored various facets of this rapidly emerging technology. Moderated by Reema Tendulkar of CNBC-TV18, the panel comprised Prashant Singhal, Emerging Markets TMT Leader, EY; Shekar Ayyar, EVP and GM, VMware Telco and Edge Cloud; Sanjeev Kumar, CMD, Telecommunications Consultants India; Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT-Kanpur; Neil Shah, Vice President & Partner, Counterpoint Technology Market Research; and Krishna AG, Head – Product and Marketing, LightMetrics

They tweeted about how the adoption of 5G in India would replace legacy infrastructure across industries, increase the focus on autonomous tech, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc. and play a critical role in the optimization of service delivery and decision-making.

Sectors like healthcare and education are likely to be at the forefront in deploying 5G, but various other manufacturing sectors, like automotive, will benefit greatly from its adoption too. While intelligent devices, network edge, and cloud will drive the next wave of global innovation, 5G will play an imperative role in supporting them.

The discussion touched on the implications of 5G for smart cities, traffic management, and the speed of data flows between vehicles, smartphones, machines, data centers, buildings, sensors, etc. It also explored solutions for challenges such as last mile broadband connectivity to remote rural Indian households and the need to conceive and implement cyber-security for the new connected era that 5G will bring in.

As a pioneering leader of wireless technologies and a driving force behind 5G, Qualcomm is focused on enabling the 5G ecosystem and empowering India with the latest tech innovations and solutions.

