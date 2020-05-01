  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

The 5 stock-picking legends you must study up on to become a smarter investor

Updated : May 01, 2020 05:39 PM IST

Phil Town recommends studying up on the strategies of stock market legends if you want to become a competent investor.
The best-selling author and self-made millionaire has followed the investing principles, and writing, of stock-picking icons like Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio.
Town has written several investing best-sellers himself, including “Rule #1.”
The 5 stock-picking legends you must study up on to become a smarter investor

You May Also Like

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Opinion Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Opinion Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Opinion Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Opinion Team

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement