Tesla investor sues Elon Musk over 'erratic' tweets Updated : March 14, 2021 01:03 PM IST According to the complaint, Musk's "erratic" tweets and the failure of Tesla directors to ensure he complied with the SEC settlement have exposed shareholders to billions of dollars of losses. The complaint highlighted several Musk posts on social media platform Twitter, including his assessment last May 1 that Tesla's stock price was "too high." Published : March 14, 2021 01:03 PM IST