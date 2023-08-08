Tesla may announce India entry by end of 2023

Sources from within the government have disclosed that Tesla has exhibited a strong inclination towards initiating manufacturing operations in India. The company could potentially disclose its roadmap for its Indian operations either by the conclusion of December 2023 or in the early stages of January 2024.

Tesla, the prominent player in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry, is poised to unveil its strategic plan for its operations in India by the close of this year. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that discussions within the government are underway to formulate a comprehensive policy framework, aimed at incentivising Tesla to establish its manufacturing hub within the Indian borders.

The government is also preparing to engage in consultations with all relevant stakeholders in the near future. The policy framework being deliberated upon is expected to be applicable to all enterprises expressing interest in the production of electric vehicles

Simultaneously, Tesla is also expressing interest in enhancing its procurement activities within India. Presently, the company collaborates with 5 to 6 major suppliers, procuring components valued at approximately $1.5 billion from the Indian market.

It has come to light that Tesla is contemplating the introduction of a car model within the price range of Rs 20-30 lakh. This strategic move aims to facilitate higher levels of adoption within the Indian market. Moreover, Tesla is exploring the possibility of establishing joint ventures with domestic firms to bring its existing Chinese suppliers to India.