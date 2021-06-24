Home

    • Tesla chief Elon Musk says Starlink to go public once cash flow is more predictable

    Tesla chief Elon Musk says Starlink to go public once cash flow is more predictable

    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will list SpaceX's space internet venture, Starlink, when its cash flow is reasonably predictable, the billionaire entrepreneur said late on Wednesday. He was responding to a question on Twitter, where a user asked, "Any thoughts on Starlink IPO we would love to invest in the future. Any thoughts on first dibs for Tesla retail investors?"

