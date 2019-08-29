Terror threat: Security heightened at Kandla, Mundra ports
Updated : August 29, 2019 02:54 PM IST
Both the ports are located in the Gulf of Kutch in the Arabian Sea, in close vicinity of Pakistan
The Navy last week said it was on high alert and prepared to defeat and deter any sea-borne threat
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more