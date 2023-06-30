Tender for Kavach systems soon, will cover 650 km of freight corridor

The tender will be worth around Rs 350 crore and will be floated by the end of August.

The Indian Railways and the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) are set to float tenders to procure the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) aka the Kavach system to cover around 650 km of the dedicated freight corridor by the end of August, multiple company executives told Moneycontrol.

"The government is looking to fast-track covering the entire existing tracks of the dedicated freight corridors with the TCAS systems and the first tender for the same will be announced by August," a senior DFCCIL executive said.

He added that the TCAS system is likely to be installed in the Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and the Khurja-Bhaupur section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.