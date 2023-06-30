CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsTender for Kavach systems soon, will cover 650 km of freight corridor

Tender for Kavach systems soon, will cover 650 km of freight corridor

Tender for Kavach systems soon, will cover 650 km of freight corridor
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Moneycontrol News Jun 30, 2023 3:13:36 PM IST (Published)

The tender will be worth around Rs 350 crore and will be floated by the end of August.

The Indian Railways and the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) are set to float tenders to procure the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) aka the Kavach system to cover around 650 km of the dedicated freight corridor by the end of August, multiple company executives told Moneycontrol.

Live TV

Loading...

"The government is looking to fast-track covering the entire existing tracks of the dedicated freight corridors with the TCAS systems and the first tender for the same will be announced by August," a senior DFCCIL executive said.
He added that the TCAS system is likely to be installed in the Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and the Khurja-Bhaupur section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X