Temasek buys Manipal Hospitals in largest PE deal. Details here

In what is one of the largest deals which have taken place for a pan India hospital company, Singapore-based private equity fund Temasek is buying a controlling stake in India's second-largest hospital chain Manipal Hospital for over $2 billion.

Temasek already owns an 18 percent stake in the hospital and will be buying an additional 41 percent from promoters and others for around Rs 16,400 crore.

Manipal with a bed count of around 8,300 and 29 hospitals in 16 cities is India’s second largest pan-India player after Apollo Hospitals. The company which is looking to ramp up its bed count to 10,500 in 2 years has seen revenue more than doubled to Rs 4000 crore and margins expand to 24 percent in FY22 valuing the deal at around 10x FY22 sales.

Talking about valuations, in the past five years valuations have risen as much as 8x in the hospital space. For example, 2018 saw two pan-Indian hospital companies Fortis and Max Health selling stakes.

Fortis, interestingly which was once bid for by Manipal, and sold into IHH, another non-Indian promoter for a valuation of around Rs 13,000 crore currently has a market cap that is almost 50 percent higher.

In the same year, KKR picked up a majority stake in Max Health for a valuation of just Rs 4,265 crore, the current market cap is at over Rs 42,000 crore. KKR also exited Max with a 5x gain last year.

Valuations for Indian hospitals experts say really pivoted during COVID-19 which benefited from better improved long-term structural drivers such as better medical awareness, insurance penetration post the pandemic, and medical tourism reverting back to normal.

Manipal's valuations have doubled just in the past two years is a good indication of this interest. In 2021 National Investment Infra Fund or NIIF invested Rs 2,100 crore for 8 to 9 percent valuing the company at around Rs 25,000-26,000 crore which has now doubled to Rs 40,000 crore. This is reflected in hospital stocks too which have risen anywhere between 25 to close to 100 percent since the start of FY22.

Lastly, this deal also points to a trend of PE funds doing control deals in the Indian healthcare space. Besides KKR - Max the other recent examples include Sahyadri - Ontario Teachers, Sterling Hospitals - Arpwood PE, and the Marengo Asia- CIMS Hospital as well.