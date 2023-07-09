Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman to take charge as IFSCA chairman

Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman has been appointed as the new chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), succeeding Injeti Srinivas. Rajaraman's appointment will be effective for three years. The IFSCA is responsible for developing and regulating financial services within India's IFSC at GIFT City. Its objective is to establish global connectivity and serve as an international financial platform.
The government has appointed Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman as the new chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). Injeti Srinivas, the first chairperson of the regulatory authority appointed in 2020, will be succeeded by Rajaraman.
According to a gazette notification, Rajaraman's appointment will be effective for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge, or until he reaches the age of 65, or until further orders, whichever occurs earliest. The IFSCA was established in April 2020 under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019. It is headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.
The IFSCA serves as a unified authority for developing and regulating financial products, financial services, and financial institutions within the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. Currently, GIFT IFSC is India's first international financial services cent.
Prior to the establishment of IFSCA, domestic financial regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) regulated business operations in the IFSC.
The main objective of the IFSCA is to establish a solid global connect and focus on the needs of the Indian economy, while also serving as an international financial platform for the entire region and the global economy.
