Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman to take charge as IFSCA chairman

According to a gazette notification, Rajaraman's appointment will be effective for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge, or until he reaches the age of 65, or until further orders, whichever occurs earliest. The IFSCA was established in April 2020 under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019. It is headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

The IFSCA serves as a unified authority for developing and regulating financial products, financial services, and financial institutions within the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. Currently, GIFT IFSC is India's first international financial services cent.

The main objective of the IFSCA is to establish a solid global connect and focus on the needs of the Indian economy, while also serving as an international financial platform for the entire region and the global economy.

